It's not clear from the president's tweet whether the order would bar non-U.S. citizens from traveling to the country for purposes such as business or to visit family.

Trump previously barred travel from China and Europe to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He has already closed the Northern and Southern border that attracts a large number of illegal immigrants.

Trump, who has been pressuring states to restart the U.S. economy, sent governors a COVID-19 guideline last week for recovering from the pandemic’s economic hit.

The number of people killed in the US due to COVID-19 has reached 42,094, according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 750,000 cases have been confirmed.

Globally, more than 2.4 million people have been infected with the deadly novel coronavirus and over 165,000 killed in past 4 months.

