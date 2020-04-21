In a terrific incident, a mother showed up her bravery and rescued her toddler from a killer crocodile by jamming her fingers up the reptile’s nose in Zimbabwe earlier this week.

According the media reports, Maurina Musisinyana, 30, had left her two children playing under an umbrella on the bank of the Runde River while she went fishing nearby. Later, she heard a scream and saw her son Gideon being dragged away by the huge reptile.

Musisinyana jumped on the crocodile and used her fingers to block its nose, forcing it to release its grip on the boy. She was able to snatch her toddler away, but not before the crocodile managed to bite her hand.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital with facial injuries and bleeding. He has since made a full recovery.

"I pressed its nose hard, a tip I learnt from the elders long back", Maurina, who belongs to the southeastern town of Chiredzi, Zimbabwe said while speaking about the incident.

"If you suffocate a crocodile from its nose it loses its strength and that is exactly what I did. I used my other arm to free my baby's head from its jaws. Even to this day, I still do not believe I rescued my son," she added.

The incident is one among many in Chiredzi east and south where people have been killed while fishing or trying to cross the crocodile-infested Runde River.

