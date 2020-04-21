NEW DELHI: Although China is battling with the novel coronavirus crisis, a kissing competition held at a furniture factory in the country to celebrate its reopening has been criticised by several social media users for violating social distancing measures.
A video of the contest where participants were invited to kiss separated by a phexiglass has millions of views on Chinese social media platforms, a channel reported.
The factory named 'Yueya' in Suzhou city had invited 10 couples to take part in the countries. Most employees wearing blue boiler suits, including couples who are married were asked to lower their face masks and kiss through the glass.
According to a media report, the kissing competition was organised to celebrate the resumption of work in the factory as the county has begun easing restrictions.
The factor owner, Ma told local media said that the glass was placed to minimise infections.
"Some of the participants were actually married couples who both work in the factory. This pandemic has made everyone very tense. They haven't been able to relax, and that might cause mistakes in the production process. That's why I arranged the kissing contest to make everyone happy."
"To avoid any accidents, we put a piece of plexiglass between everyone and disinfected it with alcohol several times," Ma was quoted saying.
Have a look at the photos shared on social media:
