The total number of corona positive cases in the United States has crossed 700,000 and the country has reported the largest number of confirmed corona cases. Hundreds of people organised protests against stay-at-home orders imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump has posted tweets that would encourage protests against the stay-at-home measures in three states by Democratic governors.

Trump took to his Twitter and tweeted, "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" and "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!". He further tweeted "LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!" This tweet was a reference to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as he signed legislation enacting several gun control measures in the state. The tweets made by the president appeared to be politically motivated.

Protests have taken place in many parts of the US like Minnesota, Michigan, Virginia, etc. More than 40 of the 50 US states have imposed stay-at-home orders and most of the people be called off before its scheduled May 4 end date. Trump always wanted to reopen their economies but the decision was largely left to the governor of each state. In the protests people carried banners with "Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine." "We Want to Work" and "End the Lockdown" and a few wore red pro-Trump "Make America Great Again" hats and waved "Trump 2020" flags.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told that there is a lot of anxiety and said that they will reengage the economy when it is safe.

Washington Governor Jay Inlsee, a former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination expressed dissatisfaction over Trump's tweets and told that Trump's statements encourage illegal and dangerous acts. He further added that Trump is putting millions of people in danger of contracting COVID-19. Inslee warned that Trumps calls for people to liberate states could also lead to violence.

Trump repeatedly said to reopen the economy and has ignored his own entreaty to put partisan politics aside during this corona crisis time.

