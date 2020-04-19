The deadly coronavirus is taking its toll on the entire world. There is a significant spike in the number of coronavirus active cases in the world. The total number of cases registered across the globe stands at 23,10,572 and a total of 158,691 people have died. The epidemic first emerged in China in December. Later, the virus has spread its wings across the borders and is claiming so many lives across the world.

Researchers are working hard to understand the nature of SARS-CoV-2. Reports claim that the COVID-19 virus was deliberately engineered and then accidentally released by humans and some other reports say that virus escaped from a high-security bio lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)in China.

Many senior aides and Trump have accused China of a lack of transparency after the coronavirus broke out in Wuhan in the last year. Trump also declared that there was an investigation into whether the COVID-19 escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

In an interview, Yuan Zhiming, director of the laboratory told that, there is no way that this virus has come from the lab. He further added that none of his staff had been infected and the whole institute is carrying out research in different areas related to the coronavirus.

The Institute already told that it had shared information about COVID-19 with the World Health Organization in early January. To a question that the virus could have come from the institute, Yuan replied that it is impossible.

He stated that the institute knows how to manage viruses and samples. He asserted that reports were entirely based on speculations and some media houses are trying to mislead people. The P4 laboratory is in Wuhan, so, such type of rumours are coming out, he added.

