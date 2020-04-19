WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump warned China on Saturday that it may face many consequences in the coming future if it is knowingly responsible for global coronavirus pandemic.

In a daily White House briefing, Trump said, "It may have been stopped in China earlier than it began and it was not. And now the entire world is struggling due to it."

Trump also said that whether or not China ought to undergo penalties over the pandemic which started within the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan in December and has left greater than 157,000 individuals lifeless world wide.

He further added that if China did a mistake then, a mistake is a mistake.

"But when they have been knowingly accountable, yeah, then there must be penalties," Trump mentioned.

"They mentioned they're doing an investigation," the president continued. "So let's see what occurs with their investigation. However we're doing investigations additionally."

Globally, US stands on the top of list with nearly 39,000 deaths and over 7 lakh confirmed cases of novel coronavirus followed by Italy and Spain.

Also Read: Trump’s Corona Politics; Tweets ‘Liberate’ to Target Democratic States