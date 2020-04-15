Trump said at a White House press conference, “Today I’m instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

Trump further added that had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death; this would have saved the lives of people and there would not have been so much of economic breakdown.

The deadly coronavirus took its birth in Wuhan, China over three months ago and it claimed the lives of at least 1,26,539 across the globe. The total number of confirmed cases in the world stands at 19,79,477.

