Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has donated Rs 4 Crore to GiveIndia in the wake of coronavirus crisis. GiveIndia took to its Twitter and thanked Sundar Pichai for extending the helping hand to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
As per the reports, GiveIndia has raised a total of Rs. 12 crore to support the weaker sections of the society. Pichai also announced that Google will donate a total of $800 million to support the small and medium businesses, organisations and healthcare workers to fight against the global coronavirus.
Pichai said in a statement that, “In addition, we're providing $20 million in ad grants to community financial institutions and NGOs specifically to run public service announcements on relief funds and other resources for SMBs." (Inputs from PTI)
