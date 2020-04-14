Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has donated Rs 4 Crore to GiveIndia in the wake of coronavirus crisis. GiveIndia took to its Twitter and thanked Sundar Pichai for extending the helping hand to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the reports, GiveIndia has raised a total of Rs. 12 crore to support the weaker sections of the society. Pichai also announced that Google will donate a total of $800 million to support the small and medium businesses, organisations and healthcare workers to fight against the global coronavirus.