WUHAN: China's northernmost province Heilongjiang province, has tightened its border controls to prevent new coronavirus infections from neighboring Russia

Authorities said that Heilongjiang province has become the new battleground against the coronavirus which is reported highest number of new cases mostly the infected travellers from overseas. With this China fears a rise in imported cases could spark a second wave of Covid-19.

A growing number of Chinese nationals have returned from Russia with the virus, threatening a second wave after the country where the pandemic originated has largely brought its domestic outbreak under control.

China has prepared for a new surge in Covid-19 patients by converting an office building near the Heilongjiang-Russia border into a makeshift hospital with isolation wards. Apart from Heilongjiang, fewb other Chinese cities near the border with Russia are tightening controls and imposing restrictions.

A total of 108 new cases were reported in mainland China on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier.

