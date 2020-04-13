Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested positive for the coronavirus but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. They are infectious and pose a risk of spreading to others.

Chinese officials say imported cases are on the rise as hundreds of people are returning to the country from various COVID-19 hotspots abroad, even though the deadly virus has been contained in epicentres of Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.

China on Sunday rushed a team of medical experts to its north-eastern city of Suifenhe, bordering Russia, after a spike in the number of imported coronavirus cases from the neighbouring country.

Suifenhe has so far reported 194 confirmed cases and more than 100 asymptomatic coronavirus carriers, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday. Most of the patients were Chinese nationals who crossed the border in recent days. Experts said the number may increase.

"The proportion of COVID-19 patients has been very high at between 10 per cent to 20 per cent in each batch of inbound personnel," said Yu Kaijiang, head of the local medical treatment team. "The ratio in some batches was even higher," he said.

Official data showed that so far a total of 2,497 people have entered Suifenhe from Russia. By Sunday, 1,004 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in Hong Kong, 45 confirmed cases in the Macao and 388 in Taiwan including six deaths.

The novel coronavirus which originated from China in December has killed 114,185 people and infected over 1.8 million people globally. The US has the highest number of infections (556,044) and deaths (over 20,000), according to Johns Hopkins University data. (PTI)

