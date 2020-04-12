COLOMBO: A year after the deadly Easter Sunday attack in Sri Lanka that killed 279 people, the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday said "We forgave them".

The terrorist attack on Easter Sunday on April 21 last year targeted three churches and luxury hotels killing 279 people while injuring 593.

In a TV broadcast due to nationwide indefinite curfew imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic killing seven and 199 infected, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith told an Easter mass that "we offered love to the enemies who tried to destroy us," an international news agency reported.

"We forgave them," he said, while adding that instead of retaliation, the nation's Catholic majority had contemplated Jesus' message of hope, and reduced tensions.

Cardinal Ranjith had last year called for the ruling government to step down over its alleged failure to investigate an "international conspiracy" behind the attacks.

In November, the government of Mathripala Sirisena lost the elections and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa's younger brother Gotabaya took charge. The police have arrested 135 people in connection with the bombings.

The country celebrated Easter celebration closed-door and services were conducted at two of the churches targetted -- St Anthony's and St Sebastian's, the agency reported.

