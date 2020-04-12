The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States topped 20,000, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. More than 40 Indian-Americans and Indian nationals have reportedly died due to the deadly COVID-19 infection and the number of those who have tested positive for coronavirus is likely over 1500.

In the last 24 hours, the US has registered 2,108 COVID-19 deaths and it has become the first country in the world to have reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day in the world. New York is the epicenter of the COVID-19 in the US and the majority of the deaths reported are from New York and New Jersey.

New York and New Jersey witness the highest concentrations of Indo-Americans. Reports say that 17 from Kerala, 10 from Gujarat, four from Punjab, two from Andhra Pradesh and one from Odisha have died of COVID-19. The majority of the people who have died are more than 60 years of age except for one who was 21 years of age.

According to a list of COVID-19 deaths compiled by PTI from various community leaders, more than a dozen Indian-Americans have died in the State of New Jersey, mostly around the Little India areas of Jersey City and Oak Tree Road. Similarly, at least 15 Indian-Americans have reportedly died in New York.

Four Indian-Americans who are from Pennsylvania and Florida have died of COVID-19. Reports say that at least one Indian-American in both Texas and California has died. A total of 12 Indian nationals have died in the US due to the coronavirus, with a majority of them being from the New York-New Jersey area.

Sources say that 400 Indian-Americans have tested positive in New Jersey and more than 1,000 in New York. In New York City several Indian-American taxi drivers have tested positive. There are reports of several community leaders being tested positive for coronavirus, but most of them requested anonymity. (Inputs from PTI)

Also Read: ICMR: “Hydroxychloroquine Can’t Be Used For The Treatment Of COVID-19”