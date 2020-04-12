LONDON: A week after been admitted for COVID-19 treatment, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
Johnson, 55, was admitted to London's St Thomas' hospital on last Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for the virus. He had three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday.
Downing Street said the prime minister would continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers.
"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received," the spokesperson said.
"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness," he added.
Meanwhile, Britain's coronavirus death toll stood at 10,612 today, marking a grim milestone in the country's COVID-19 pandemic. On Easter Sunday 737 people have died. There are 84,279 novel coronavirus cases in the country.
