WASHINGTON: US reported the highest spike in fatalities due to novel coronavirus on Friday. The deaths in the country surpassed 2,000 on Friday taking the tally to 18,545.

According to reports, at least 2,056 people died of complications related to covid-19 in the 50 states and District of Columbia.

According to recent data, a total of 5,02,513 confirmed cases and 18,545 fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported so far in US. Atleast 28,706 have been recovered succesfully from the infection.

The death toll in US is almost reaching the tally in Italy which is at 18,849. Italy has so far experienced most deaths due to the complications of coronavirus than any other nation on earth.

The confirmed death toll has doubled globally in past 8 days. As per data, 1,02,607 fatalities and 16,94,954 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide.

