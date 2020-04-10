The dangerous coronavirus which took its birth in Wuhan, China has spread its wings across the globe. The COVID-19 has claimed the lives of thousands of people in the world. A lockdown has been imposed in Wuhan and it served as a model for other countries to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The first lockdown in China began on January 23 and recently, the lockdown has been lifted. The number of corona positive cases have been decreased but now the main problem of China is that there are a few asymptomatic patients who are acting as carriers; they show no symptoms but they have the virus and can give it to others.

So, scientists are saying that proper care and preventive measures need to be taken in the countries that are in a plan to lift the lockdown. Researchers say that lockdown shouldn’t be lifted until a vaccine against COVID-19 is discovered. The virus is just four months old, so it is very difficult to predict how it changes in the future.

Another study says that, if the restrictions are relaxed soon then there is a high chance of an increase in the number of corona positive cases. (Inputs from MSN)

Also Read: Coronavirus Strikes Saudi Royals, King & Crown Prince In Isolation