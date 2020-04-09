WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said evidence shows African Americans having higher rates of COVID-19 infection in the United States.

A total of 4,34,114 confirmed cases and 14,762 fatalaties due to deadly novel coronavirus have been reported in the country so far.

On Tuesday, Trump said his administration is actively engaging on the problem of increased impacts on the African American community, and doing everything to address this challenge, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It's been disproportional," Trump told a White House press briefing, adding he is very concerned about the terrible numbers of infected African Americans.

Public health officials and experts have blamed the high death rate to the high incidence of underlying conditions such as blood pressure and heart ailments, diabetes, asthma and obesity among African Americans, linked to poverty and the comparative lack of healthcare facilities among some communities.

Trump said the White House would release data on coronavirus cases by race in the near future. (Inputs From IANS and Hindustan Times)

Also Read: President Trump Praises, Thanks PM Modi Profusely For HCQ