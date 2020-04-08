WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, criticized World Health Organisation, accusing it of recommending bad advice and being too focused on China during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
Trump took to his Twitter handly and sharply criticized WHO saying it is 'very China centric', though US provided huge funds to it.
Take a look at his tweet here:
However, WHO did not comment on it.
On January 31, the United Nations health organization advised countries to keep borders open despite the outbreak, although it noted that countries had the right to take measures to try to protect their citizens. That same day, Trump's administration announced restrictions on travel from China.
US conservatives criticized the the WHO, saying it relied on faulty data from China about the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and gave bad advices.
According to reports, few days ago, Republican Senator Marco Rubio had called for the resignation of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, accusing him that "he allowed Beijing to use the WHO to mislead the global community."
