LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been moved to intensive care in a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, was not "on a ventilator", but has "received some oxygen support", said Cabinet Minister Michael Gove on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister is not on a ventilator, he has received oxygen support and of course one of the reasons for being in intensive care is to make sure that whatever support the medical team consider to be appropriate can be provided," the Metro newspaper quoted Gove as saying to the BBC Radio 4, adding that if Johnson's condition changes the government will make an official statement.

Gove's remark comes after the 55-year-old Prime Minister was moved to the ICU at the St Thomas' Hospital in London on Monday evening after his condition worsened, 11 days after he tested positive.

The Cabinet Minister further said: "The doctors, the nurses and the other staff there will be making appropriate medical decisions and they have our full support in the amazingly important work that they do."

When asked whether he knew if Johnson had been diagnosed with pneumonia, Gove told the BBC 4 Radio: "I'm not aware of that but I think it's also important to recognise that all of us are thinking about the Prime Minister's condition.

Johnson first announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, stating that he had "mild symptoms" of the virus. He was hospitalised on Sunday and later as the condition worsened, doctors shifted him to the intensive care. (Inputs From IANS)

