NEW DELHI: Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invoked India's mythology 'Ramayana' and thanked him for lifting restrictions on the exports of drugs that is used for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

“Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Laksmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight of Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis,” President Bolsonaro wrote in the letter.

India is the largest exporter of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine to the world.

After India banned exports of hydroxychloroquine and other drugs on Saturday, Bolsonaro had spoken to the PM the same day, and followed up the conversation on Tuesday where the President expected the release of hydroxychloroquine to his country.

Bolsonaro was the country's chief guest at the Republic day celebration this year.

Also Read: Modi Was Great, Really Good: Trump After US Receives Hydroxychloroquine