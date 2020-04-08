Breaking news

Anti Spitting Rule: Telangana Govt To Impose 2K Fine, 2 Days Imprisonment, If caught spitting in Public Places

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14

Karnataka intends to relax liquor sales after April 14 to increase revenues

Case against 6 Malaysians for not disclosing Delhi visit

Coronavirus cases get past 5000 in India, 149 deaths