WASHINGTON: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday suspended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in a conference call with staff, a statement read.
He plans to address supporters during a a livestream at 11:45 on Wednesday.
The Vermont Senator's announcement now makes former US vice-president Joe Biden as the probable Democratic nominee against US President Donald Trump in November elections.
Also Read: Modi Was Great, Really Good: Trump After US Receives Hydroxychloroquine