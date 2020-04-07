NEW DELHI: Hours after US President Donald Trump hinted that India could face retaliation for its decision to ban exports of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, the Centre on Monday lifted restrictions on the exports of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made by India. The country is the world's largest supplier of generic drugs.

The External Affairs Ministry in a statement on Monday said that India will licence paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in "appropriate quantities" to neighbouring countries and the countries that have been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities. We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended to use this anti-malarial drug as preventive medicine, including for health workers medics and paramedics.