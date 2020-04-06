New York: The total number of deaths of COVID-19 in the United States have crossed 9,500-mark on Sunday, reports said.

A total of 9,626 people have died of the pandemic among 3,36,958 confirmed cases in the country.



The state of New York suffered most deaths in the country, which stood at 4,159. Among other hard-hit states, New Jersey reported 846 fatalities, Michigan recorded 540 deaths, and California reported 324 deaths.

As the numbers are increasing on a higher pace, a senior official said that the country would be facing the “hardest” week of the coronavirus crisis.

On Sunday, for the first time in a week, the deaths in Newyork had fallen slightly from the day before. But there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases in the state.Louisiana has become a hot spot for the virus, reporting a jump in deaths to nearly 500 and more than 13,000 cases.Places such as Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, D.C., are also starting to see rising deaths.

The governor predicted the state would run out of ventilators by Thursday.

Globally, a total of 12,73,990 confirmed cases and nearly 70,000 fatalities due to COVID-19 have been reported so far. Among all countries, US tops the list followed by Spain and Italy. (Inputs From IANS)

