HYDERABAD: The number of COVID-19 cases across the world stands at 10,33,478 and the death toll stands at 54,369 as of by 7 pm on Friday, according to John Hopkins University data. However, the total number of people who have recovered stands at 2,18,864.

The data shows that the highest number of deaths have taken place in Italy with 13,915 deaths, followed by Spain (10,935), France (5,387), Iran (3,294).

In India, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that the number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 2,301 by Friday morning with 56 reported deaths. The number of cases have tripled in the last seven days. There are 647 confirmed cases of coronavirus linked to the Tablighi Jamaat group have been detected in the last two days, from 14 states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a nationwide 21-day lockdown which will end on April 14, in order to stop the spread of the highly infectious disease.

