A top doctor in Russia has been tested positive for coronavirus. The doctor assisted Russian President Vladimir Putin, a tour of Moscow’s main coronavirus hospital last week on Tuesday. Putin paid a visit to the Kommunarka hospital last Tuesday where he had discussions with the doctor Denis Protsenko. A TV footage revealed that neither man was wearing protective equipment during their conversation.

Protsenko, writing on Facebook said: “Yes, I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I feel pretty good. I’ve isolated myself in my office. I think the immunity I’ve developed this month is doing its job.”