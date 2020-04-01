A top doctor in Russia has been tested positive for coronavirus. The doctor assisted Russian President Vladimir Putin, a tour of Moscow’s main coronavirus hospital last week on Tuesday. Putin paid a visit to the Kommunarka hospital last Tuesday where he had discussions with the doctor Denis Protsenko. A TV footage revealed that neither man was wearing protective equipment during their conversation.
Protsenko, writing on Facebook said: “Yes, I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I feel pretty good. I’ve isolated myself in my office. I think the immunity I’ve developed this month is doing its job.”
Reports say that Putin was being regularly tested for coronavirus and everthing is okay as of now. Putin is taking all the protective measures. He donned a hazmat suit and a respirator during his visit to the hospital last week. But he did not wear his protective gear during a meeting with Protsenko. The doctor and Putin were seen shaking hands and posed for photos. On Friday, reports came that a coronavirus case has been registered in Putin’s administration. But the person didn’t come in contact with the President. (Inputs from HT)
Also Read: 1 Million Americans Tested, COVID-19 Guidelines May Get Tougher : Trump