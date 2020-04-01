NEW YORK : As the number of deaths from coronavirus passed the grim milestone of the toll of 9/11, the US stared at questions about its preparedness and the stark prospects of more than 100,000 people dying in the pandemic. After the top doctors dealing with the crisis displayed their statistical model for the pandemic's trajectory, President Donald Trump said at his briefing on Tuesday, "This is going to be a very painful, a very, very painful two weeks" when the COVID-19's toll reaches its peak.

The number of deaths reached 3,899 on Tuesday night, exceeding the 2,977 toll of the terrorist attack on the US, the worst mass death in the US and a post-World War II benchmark for tragedies. The number of confirmed cases in the US was 188,547.

New York City, the epicentre of the pandemic where 1,096 have died, gave a preview of how the situation could unfold: Outside some city hospitals that had run out of space in the morgue to store the bodies, freezer trucks were parked with bodies being brought out on forklifts. The New York Post quoted New York Funeral Directors Association official Mike Lanottes as saying that some cemeteries are finding it difficult to handle burials and a backlog could be developing.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence say there is adequate stock and more are on the way, but others question if the supply can meet the needs of the upcoming onslaught.



With a choice between the economy and health, Trump has extended till April the guidelines for combating COVID-19 with social distancing that has led to the closing of businesses and Stay-at-Home orders at its core. He called the extension "a matter of life and death, frankly." The guidelines have to be enforced by state and local governments and not all of whom are doing it.

With 33 only states imposing semi-lockdown orders, one in three people in the US are covered by the Stay-at-Home rules that allow only essential services and shops to operate and limit the movement of individuals.

Trump said, "I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead. We're going through a very tough few weeks." Trump, who has been accused of downplaying the magnitude of the pandemic and not acting soon enough, was sombre on Tuesday delivering the warning about the oncoming tragedy.

Calling himself a "cheerleader for the country," he defended his earlier optimistic stance saying, "I want to be positive. I don't want to be negative. I'm a positive person."

