WASHINTON:US President Donald Trump said on Monday that America has performed 1 million coronavirus tests so far calling it as 'milestone'. He urged people to help fight the coronavirus with tough measures through April and also added that the social distancing guidelines may be toughned till end of next month.

He said that the guidelines which include encouraging people not go gather in groups larger than 10 and to avoid dining in restaurants or bars, would be through the end of next month after initially being put in place for 15 days to curb the virus's spread.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "Every one of us has a role to play in winning this war. Every citizen, family, and business can make the difference in stopping the virus. This is our shared patriotic duty. Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days and this is a very vital 30 days."

White House coronavirus task force response coordinator Deborah Birx said federal guidance was important because all states were facing the same levels of risk.

He also added that United States would be sending Italy about $100 million worth of medical supplies.

Trump lauded an announcement from Ford Motor Co (F.N) and General Electric's (GE.N) healthcare unit that they would be producing 50,000 ventilators in 100 days.

He also noted that General Motors (GM.N) and other U.S.-based companies would be making ventilators as well which will be sent to different countries across the world which are need and emergency.

United States has reported more than 163,000 confirmed cases, with 3,008 deaths so far. (Inputs From India Today And IANS)

