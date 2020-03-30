WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States is not ready to pay the security costs for Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple decided to move from Canada to California. Sources say that the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently left Vancouver Island for Los Angeles, where Meghan grew up. However, Donald Trump did not say that either the royal couple or the British government have asked to provide security to the family after they decided to move to Los Angeles

The couple, who had been living in Canada for some time have sent shockwaves to everyone saying that they are stepping away from their royal duties and will lead a new, independent life.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom," Trump tweeted.