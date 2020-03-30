The coronavirus is creating panic among the people and the entire globe is worried about this pandemic. Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany's Hesse state, has committed suicide. Sources say that he was deeply worried about how to deal the situation as there is an economic fallout in the country.

Thomas Schaefer, 54, was found dead near a railway track on Saturday. The Wiesbaden prosecution's office said they believe he died by suicide. "We are in shock, we are in disbelief and above all we are immensely sad," Volker Bouffier said in a recorded statement.

Volker Bouffier was terribly shocked with the news and recalled that Thomas Schaefer, who was Hesse's finance chief for 10 years, had been working round the clock to help companies and workers deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.

"Today we have to assume that he was deeply worried," said Volker Bouffier, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel. "It's precisely during this difficult time that we would have needed someone like him," he added. (Inputs from NDTV)

