NEW DELHI: She survived two world wars and the 1918 Spanish Flu but died just hours after testing positive from COVID-19. UK's oldest coronavirus victim, 108-year-old Hilda Churchill died on Saturday at her care home in Salford city.

On Tuesday, she started showing mild symptons of the virus and just in less than 24 hours of testing positive, she breathed her last.

Her birthday was just weeks away on April 5. Speaking about the loss,her grandson Anthony Churchill, told a leading daily that the family was heartbroken as they couldn't be there at the time of her need.

He said that the family was excited about her upcoming birthday. He said that Hilda after surviving the Spanish Flu as a child, had moved to Salford during the recession to find work. She worked as a seamstress.

The Spanish Flu had killed 50 million people, including Hilda's 12-month-old sister.

Hilda is believed to be UK's oldest coronavirus victim. Over 1,000 people have been killed in the UK for COVID-19 and it infected over17,000.