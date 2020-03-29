WUHAN: In a rare display of public anger in China, dozens of people in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak till recently, attacked official vehicles after they were stopped from crossing a bridge and travel to neighbouring Jiangxi after the lifting of the lockdown. A total of 56 million people in Hubei province were kept under lockdown from January 23 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mandy videos surfaced on social media showing unprecedented scenes of police from Hubei and Jiangxi fighting on the bridge that connects two provinces. Barricades erected so as to stop the Hubei province people from moving out to other places over the fear of coronaviurs spreading.

Lifting of lockdown has come as a great relief and the government told that the people who hold a green health card meaning no contact with any infected or suspected COVID-19 cases can travel. The violence that took place in Hubei province clearly shows problems China faces as it seeks a return to normalcy after months of lockdown

