PARIS: Princess Maria Teresa de Borbón-Parma has become the first member of a royal family to pass away due to coronavirus complications in the world.Her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, announced on Facebook that she died after contracting COVID-19.



The post reads, "On this afternoon our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six."



The 86-year-old Princess was a cousin of Spain's King Felipe VI. She was born on July 28, 1933. She studied in France and was renowned professor at Paris' Sorbonne and a professor of Sociology at Madrid's Complutense University. According to reports, she was known as the "Red Princess" of Spain.



A funeral service for the princess was held on Friday in Madrid, reports read.



