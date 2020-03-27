NEW DELHI: With over 5 lakh people getting affected by the deadly Coronavirus, former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad recalled suffering from a 'peculiar disease' during the World Cup finale in 1992.

Miandad speaking on his YouTube channel said that he is still perturbed as to how the team won the World Cup that year.

"When I look back at the video clippings of that final, I still can’t understand how we ended up winning that World Cup. When we were batting, we were losing wickets early, my only aim was to just stand there and not lose my wicket," he said on the occassion of Pakistan's maiden and the only World Cup win in 1992.

“I was in a lot of discomfort. I was down with a viral infection which affected my running. And if you remember correctly, I couldn’t even play my shots towards the end of the innings,” Miandad further said.

He said that the 'peculiar virus' made him sweat a lot and recounted that towards the end of the ODI he couldn't even move.

“I couldn’t understand what exactly my problem was. I was infected with some peculiar virus because of which I used sweat a lot. I even consulted doctors but my condition towards the end of our innings in the final was such that I couldn’t play a shot, I was just standing there. At the other end, I had Imran. We forged a partnership and batted the full 50 overs to put up a respectable score,” Miandad narrated.

During his career, Miandad had scored 8,832 runs in 12 tests and 7,381 runs in 223 ODIs for Pakistan. Recalling the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan had scored 249 for six in the finals which they played against England. The opponents were bowled out for 227 in 49.2 overs as Pakistan won the match by 22 runs.

Miandad also heaped praise on the captaincy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the World Cup. “The important thing was not to lose hope. Our captain Imran Khan had continuously stated from the beginning that we can win this world cup. I remember, our captain Imran Khan at that time had t-shirt which had an image of a tiger on it. He used to wear that throughout the World Cup even during practice session. He used to say, this is our symbol, we will fight like a tiger," Miandad added.

