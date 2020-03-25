Rome: Italy on Tuesday reported 743 deaths coronavirus in last 24 hours, Sputnik reported quoting health authorities.

"Today, unfortunately, we register 743 deaths," Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's National Civil Protection Agency said.

The total number of fatalities has reached 6,820.

Meanwhile, 3,600 new cases were registered, the number of new cases has been lowering for the third day in row.

"The number of the recoveries increased by 894 people, there are 8,326 of them now," Borrelli said.

As of Tuesday, Italy has 54,030 active coronavirus cases, not counting deaths and recoveries. (ANI)

