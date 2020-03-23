NEW YORK: In a what termed as shocker , disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein famour for the 'Me Too’ episode, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in prison and has been put in isolation.

Weinstein has been kept in medical isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility, reports aceshowbiz.com.As per sources the producer is sick in prison, but officials at the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision are yet to confirm the story.

They have just revealed that two inmates at the Wende facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Weinstein celebrated his 68th birthday behind bars on March 19 after he was transported to the maximum-security prison, following a few days at New York's Bellevue Hospital and also spending some time at the medical unit at Rikers Island prison, New York. He had complained of heart issues.

The former Miramax boss was sentenced to 23 years in jail earlier this month following rape and sexual assault charges. In addition to his current sentence, Weinstein also faces four charges of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles, where the District Attorney's has started procedure. Dozens of women had come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, against Weinstein since October 2017. The Los Angeles proceedings have been delayed owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. A lawyer for Weinstein said his legal team had not been informed of the coronavirus diagnosis. (IANS)

Also Read: COVID-19: AC Milan Legend Paolo Maldini Tests Positive For Coronavirus