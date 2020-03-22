HYDERABAD: The death toll due to the outbreak of deadly coronaviurs in Italy has been increased to 4,825. The health officials on Saturday said that there was an increase of 19.6% by far. On Thursday, the number of deaths reported in Italy because of COVID-19 is more than that of China.

As per the reports the total number of cases registered in Italy were 53,578. It was 47,021 and there was an increase of 13.9%.

The northern region of Lombardy is in very critical situation where 3,095 deaths have been reported with a total of 25,515 cases.

Sources say that 6,072 people had fully recovered on Saturday and a total of 2,857 people are in intensive care.

