HYDERABAD: The spread of Coronavirus is increasing and many people in Italy have been affected with the deadly COVID-19. Italy football legend Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have been tested positive for coronavirus.

Paolo Maldini is one of the greatest defenders and he represented the national team in 126 matches and scored 7 goals. Daniel, 18 is a midfielder and made his debut for Milan last month.

As per the reports, Paolo and Daniel are doing well and they have already been in self-isolation for two weeks. Paolo Maldini who have come in contact with a person has also been tested positive for coronavirus.

With each passing day, the number of players testing positive for COVID-19 is growing up.

Also Read: Italy Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 4,500