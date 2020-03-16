The total number of deaths due to coronavirus across the world crossed the 6,000 mark on Sunday.



According to worldometers.info, the total number of deaths across the globe were recorded at 6,069, out of 162,699 total cases.

Originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the increasing cases of novel coronavirus has triggered a panic across the world and the numbers are going up slowly and steadily in India as well. As per latest reports nearly 110 people have been tested positive for the virus with two deaths across India. (IANS Inputs)

