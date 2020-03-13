Amid the growing coronavirus scare, a video of Prince Charles greeting people with an Indian-style "namaste" has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens impressed.

In the video, Prince Charles, 71, could be seen greeting people with a namaste at the yearly Prince's Trust Awards which was held on Wednesday at the London Palladium.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFC) officer, shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption: "Namaste... See we Indians told to do this to world many many years ago. Now just a class on how to do namaste properly."