Claiming thousands of lives across the globe, the deadly novel coronavirus is now declared a pandemic by the WHO. Originating last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has spread across 114 countries. And now the COVID-19 has now struck the American film industry- Hollywood!



Oscar-winning actor, director, producer, screen writer, and filmmaker Tom Hanks who has had an extensive career in the film industry, on Thursday, took to his social media handle and shared a shared a heart touching note that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the virus in Australia while shooting for aa movie on Elvis Presley. Hanks also added that he and his family will remain isolated in Australia.



Take a look at his Instagram post here: