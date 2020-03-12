Claiming thousands of lives across the globe, the deadly novel coronavirus is now declared a pandemic by the WHO. Originating last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has spread across 114 countries. And now the COVID-19 has now struck the American film industry- Hollywood!
Oscar-winning actor, director, producer, screen writer, and filmmaker Tom Hanks who has had an extensive career in the film industry, on Thursday, took to his social media handle and shared a shared a heart touching note that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the virus in Australia while shooting for aa movie on Elvis Presley. Hanks also added that he and his family will remain isolated in Australia.
In a video message uploaded on Thursday, Chet revealed, “Wassup everyone. Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine.” The star kid added, “They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not tripping but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously." "I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love," Chet concluded.
