BEIJING: A total of 1,661 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospital after recovery on Saturday on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

In total, 57,065 patients had been discharged from hospital by the end of Saturday, the commission said in its daily report. By the end of Saturday, a total of 80,695 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 had been reported on the mainland, and 3,097 people had died of the disease, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Hubei Province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 41 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 27 deaths on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.

All the new infections were in Wuhan, the provincial capital and epicenter of the outbreak, the Xinhua news agency reported. The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 67,707. (IANS)

