LAHORE: An 18-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier this week was found dismembered inside a lion's cage at a zoo in Lahore.

Identified as Bilal by local media, the boy had been reported missing since Monday but his family came forward to search for him in the park on Wednesday, The News International quoted the Safari Park Lahore administration said. According to Safari Park Lahore Director Chaudhry Shafqat, remains of the teen's body were discovered after the family contacted park administration in this regard on Wednesday morning.

Police investigation revealed that the boy had climbed the fence and entered the park to cut grass. Bilal's uncle was an employee of the park, police said, adding that while he was cutting grass the lions attacked him. The police claim to have found a sickle, grass and human remains from the site, adding that the incident took place on Monday. (IANS)