Beijing: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has exceeded 1,000, authorities said on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases has crossed 42,000.



According to the data from China's National Health Commission, 108 more deaths and 2,478 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on Monday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Xinhua reported.



Among the deaths, 103 were in Hubei Province, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Heilongjiang, Anhui and Henan, according to China's National Health Commission.



Another 3,536 new suspected cases were reported on Monday, said the commission.



Also on Monday, 849 patients became seriously ill, while 716 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.



The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 42,638 until midnight, and 1,016 people had died of the disease.



The commission added that 7,333 patients remained in severe condition, and 21,675 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.



A total of 3,996 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.



The commission said 428,438 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 26,724 were discharged from medical observation Monday, with 1,87,728 others still under medical observation.



Until midnight, 42 confirmed cases including one death had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 18 in Taiwan.



One patient in Macao and one in Taiwan have been discharged from hospital after recovery. (IANS)

