Standing several metres away from her daughter, the nurse can be seen wearing protective clothing, a facemask. The young girl sobs and says: "Mum, I really miss you."

In response, the mother replies, "Mum misses you too, let me give you a hug," before reaching out and miming a cuddle. When the girl asks if her mother can "come home sooner", she tells her that she is "fighting a monster" and as soon as the virus is defeated, "mum will be home".

As the video went viral, social media got flooded with reactions from people. From getting emotional to sharing their own experiences, people posted many reactions.