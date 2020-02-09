NEW DELHI: A heartbreaking video of a nurse treating coronavirus patients in China and giving an air hug to her sobbing daughter is going viral on the internet and some people are getting emotional as well.
Standing several metres away from her daughter, the nurse can be seen wearing protective clothing, a facemask. The young girl sobs and says: "Mum, I really miss you."
In response, the mother replies, "Mum misses you too, let me give you a hug," before reaching out and miming a cuddle. When the girl asks if her mother can "come home sooner", she tells her that she is "fighting a monster" and as soon as the virus is defeated, "mum will be home".
As the video went viral, social media got flooded with reactions from people. From getting emotional to sharing their own experiences, people posted many reactions.
Another user wrote, "This is so painful. May God help Chinese win this monster. Kudos to the nurse."
"I was just like the little one when my mum was on the frontline fighting SARS as a doctor 17 years ago," read another reply.
Also Read | Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 811, Over 37,000 Infected