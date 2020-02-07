WUHAN: China's Hubei Province has reported 2,447 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 69 more deaths, local health authorities said on Friday.

The provincial capital Wuhan on Thursday reported 1,501 new infections and 64 new deaths, and the cities of Xiaogan and Huanggang reported 255 and 90 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to the Hubei Provincial Health Commission, Xinhua reported. Authorities discharged 184 patients from the hospital after recovery in the province on Thursday. Hubei had 22,112 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection by Thursday, with 618 deaths and 4,002 cases in severe or critical condition. The province had seen 817 patients discharged after recovery from hospital. (IANS)

