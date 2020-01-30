LOS ANGELES: Basketball icon Kobe Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant in a tragic chopper crash on January 26, Sunday. His wife Vanessa Bryant spoke out for the first time after the incident saying that the family is "completely devastated" by the tragedy.

According to reports, Vanessa married Kobe Bryant in the year 2001 when she was still a teenager. On Wednesday evening, Vanessa took to her Instagram account to communicate her grief and thank people across the world for their support.

Take a look at the post here:

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

Vanessa shared her grief in a social media note three days after Bryant and his daughter's death.

The helicopter, Sikorsky S-76, was heading to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Gianna was scheduled to play a basketball game. Apart from Gianna and Bryant seven others were also killed in the crash.

