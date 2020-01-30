LOS ANGELES: Basketball icon Kobe Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant in a tragic chopper crash on January 26, Sunday. His wife Vanessa Bryant spoke out for the first time after the incident saying that the family is "completely devastated" by the tragedy.



According to reports, Vanessa married Kobe Bryant in the year 2001 when she was still a teenager. On Wednesday evening, Vanessa took to her Instagram account to communicate her grief and thank people across the world for their support.



