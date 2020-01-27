BEIJING: The deadly Coronavirus has taken the lives of 80 people till now in China. The country's National Health Commission has reported that there were 2,744 confirmed cases of fatal affliction up until now.

The official name of the coronavirus is 2019-nCoV.

All provinces of China except Tibet have been affected by the virus. Overseas, confirmed cases included seven in Thailand, four each in Australia and Singapore, three each in the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan, France and Malaysia, two in Vietnam and one in Nepal.

Here are a few things you need to know:

What Is Coronavirus?

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus in China is a novel strain and not seen before.

Symptoms:

The Symptoms range from runny nose, headache, fever, feeling of being unwell, among others. For the ones not having a strong immune system, the virus can lead to serious illness like pneumonia or bronchitis.

How it spreads?

It spreads in the air by coughing or sneezing or coming close to a person.

How to prevent it?

You can also reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Here’s how: