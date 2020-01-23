There are many strange and weird incidents which you come across from all over the globe, where how men can sometimes behave in most unexpected ways when it comes to dealing with girlfriends and wives.



Few men land up in performing some crazy tricks to avoid their partners trap. Likewise, one man in China who did not dare to tell his girlfriend that he did not want to marry her, planned a very strange trick to escape the situation.



According to media reports, the man was identified as Chen, a resident of China who ended up in prison for robbery!



The man himself confessed to the crime at the Police Station and revealed that he knew the police will chase him and that would trigger his girlfriend to break-up with him.



“My girlfriend wants to marry me, but I don’t want to marry her. I knew I would be caught. I actually wanted to walk away, but I was angry,” Chen said to police.



The police were surprised by his confession while he told them that even though he knew he will be caught he had no idea that the police will track him down so soon.



As per reports, it is not known if Chen’s girlfriend left him after the incident or is he still planning another weird antic to make her to do so!



It is really very strange that how men fear to say ‘no’ to women they love and simply end up doing some out of box things to walk away from the situation.

