Dhaka: Bangladesh is set to begin the distribution of e-passports on Wednesday, it was reported.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to launch the e-passport distribution at an event scheduled to be held at the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, bdnews24 quoted Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan as saying on Sunday.



The President and Prime Minister will receive THE e-passports first, he said, adding that anyone can apply for it.



The delivery of e-passports will start in regional offices by the end of 2020. The services will expand in phases, the Minister said, adding that machine-readable passports will remain valid as well.



The Department of Immigration and Passports will issue 48-page and 64-page e-passports with the validity of five years and 10 years, respectively.



The decision on introducing digital passport comes less than a decade after Bangladesh switched from manual to the machine-readable passport.



The government took the initiative to introduce e-passports in the wake of more than one passport being illegally issued against one person in the absence of database of fingerprints of citizens. (IANS)

