With wildfires raging in Australia and millions of animals already losing their lives, many camels will be killed as they are consuming too much water in.

A five-day campaign began in Australia, where thousands of camels will be shot by professional firearms experts from helicopters to prevent them from drinking too much water in drought-afflicted South Australia.

According to media reports, the Australian government will send the helicopters to kill up to 10,000 camels in a five-day campaign which started today.

Locals have complained that the animals have been entering communities and wreaking havoc as they look for any available water source, including taps and tanks.

Marita Baker, an Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) (large, sparsely-populated local government area for Aboriginal Australians) an executive board member said that the camels were causing problems in her the community of Kanypi.

"We have been stuck in stinking hot and uncomfortable conditions, feeling unwell because the camels are coming in and knocking down fences, getting in around the houses and trying to get to water through the air conditioners,'' she said.

The other reason why the animals are being killed is because of the concerns about greenhouse gas emissions, as they emit methane equivalent to one ton of carbon dioxide per year, reports read.

