New Delhi: Australia's bushfires are so intense that satellites thousands of miles above Earth can easily spot their flames and smoke from space.



Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday took to Instagram to express his concern over the bushfires in Australia.



He wrote, "Infrared pictures taken from space, as Australia burns. What are we doing to our planet??? How many more devastating disasters will it take for governments and citizens to make that change? Let's make 2020 that turning point to do our bit and give back to Mother Earth. Prayers for all in Australia. May it rain and please let this end now. #australia #bushfiresaustralia."

Take a look at his post: